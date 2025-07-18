Bhavana's horror film 'The Door' streams in Hindi on Ultra

'The Door': A tale of family secrets and the supernatural

Bhavana stars as Mithra, an architect whose life gets spooky after she demolishes an old building—uncovering some deep family secrets along the way.

The movie is directed and written by her brother Jaiiddev, with Ganesh Venkatraman and Jayaprakash in key roles.

If you're into Bhavana's work, her recent Malayalam films Nadikar and Hunt are also streaming on Saina Play and Manorama Max.