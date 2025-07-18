Next Article
Bhavana's horror film 'The Door' streams in Hindi on Ultra
Bhavana's Tamil horror film The Door is getting a fresh start, now streaming in Hindi on Ultra Play from July 23 at midnight.
After a quiet box office run this year, the film is hoping to catch more eyes with this OTT release.
'The Door': A tale of family secrets and the supernatural
Bhavana stars as Mithra, an architect whose life gets spooky after she demolishes an old building—uncovering some deep family secrets along the way.
The movie is directed and written by her brother Jaiiddev, with Ganesh Venkatraman and Jayaprakash in key roles.
If you're into Bhavana's work, her recent Malayalam films Nadikar and Hunt are also streaming on Saina Play and Manorama Max.