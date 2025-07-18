AR Rahman, Hans Zimmer team up for 'Ramayana'
Big news for movie and music fans: AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer are joining forces to create the soundtrack for Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film "Ramayana."
The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.
Rahman shared how proud he is to work with Zimmer on a project rooted in Indian culture, saying, "Who would've imagined me scoring with Hans Zimmer on a project like Ramayana?"
A teaser featuring Kapoor and Yash has already dropped and people are loving it.
'Ramayana' to release in 2 parts
Rahman revealed their creative sessions happened across London, LA, and Dubai, with Zimmer being super open to blending global sounds with Indian influences.
"Ramayana" will release in two parts during Diwali 2026 and 2027.
The cast lineup includes Kapoor as Ram, Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman—so expect an epic story with an unforgettable soundtrack.