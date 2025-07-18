AR Rahman, Hans Zimmer team up for 'Ramayana' Entertainment Jul 18, 2025

Big news for movie and music fans: AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer are joining forces to create the soundtrack for Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film "Ramayana."

The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.

Rahman shared how proud he is to work with Zimmer on a project rooted in Indian culture, saying, "Who would've imagined me scoring with Hans Zimmer on a project like Ramayana?"

A teaser featuring Kapoor and Yash has already dropped and people are loving it.