Hina Khan calls Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great 'a great film'
Hina Khan is showing major love for Anupam Kher's new film, Tanvi The Great, calling it "a great film" and urging everyone to watch it in theaters on July 18, 2025.
Even while dealing with stage-3 breast cancer, she's been hyping the movie—sharing its trailer (which hit 30 million views in a day) and tagging Kher to show her support.
About 'Tanvi the Great'
Directed by Kher, Tanvi The Great follows a 21-year-old autistic woman named Tanvi Raina as she tries to fulfill her late father's dream of hoisting the Indian flag at Siachen.
Kher plays her grandfather, a retired army officer learning to connect with her world.
After its Cannes premiere this year, the film drew praise for its performances and storytelling.
Hina's work in movies and TV
Besides supporting this film, Hina was recently seen in Shinda Shinda No Papa (2024) and is now prepping for reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga with husband Rocky Jaiswal—they just got married last month.
Despite health challenges, she remains active in both movies and TV.