Hina Khan calls Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great 'a great film' Entertainment Jul 18, 2025

Hina Khan is showing major love for Anupam Kher's new film, Tanvi The Great, calling it "a great film" and urging everyone to watch it in theaters on July 18, 2025.

Even while dealing with stage-3 breast cancer, she's been hyping the movie—sharing its trailer (which hit 30 million views in a day) and tagging Kher to show her support.