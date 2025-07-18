'Junior'—Kireeti Reddy, Sreeleela's film hits theaters: Should you watch? Entertainment Jul 18, 2025

Junior, a Telugu-Kannada movie starring newcomer Kireeti Reddy, Sreeleela, and Genelia Deshmukh, hit theaters on July 18.

Directed by Radha Krishna Reddy, it mixes action, romance, and family drama as it follows a laid-back college student navigating relationships.

Though its box office start was slow (pretty normal for a debut), the film's fresh storyline and strong performances have caught some attention.