Next Article
'Junior'—Kireeti Reddy, Sreeleela's film hits theaters: Should you watch?
Junior, a Telugu-Kannada movie starring newcomer Kireeti Reddy, Sreeleela, and Genelia Deshmukh, hit theaters on July 18.
Directed by Radha Krishna Reddy, it mixes action, romance, and family drama as it follows a laid-back college student navigating relationships.
Though its box office start was slow (pretty normal for a debut), the film's fresh storyline and strong performances have caught some attention.
Where to watch 'Junior?'
After its time in theaters, Junior is expected to stream on Prime Video—so you can catch it online soon.
The film's positive vibes and technical work are getting noticed
Critics liked Kireeti's confident debut and praised the visuals by KK Senthil Kumar, while the music by Devi Sri Prasad was noted.
The film is getting noticed for its solid technical work and feel-good vibes.