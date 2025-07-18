'Hari Hara Veera Mallu': How big is the US box office

The movie has sold about 7,900 tickets across 420 US locations and made $220K in pre-sales as of July 18—just 63% of what "Kuberaa" managed at this stage. The real test will be when it hits theaters on July 24.

Should you watch it?

If you're into historical adventures or are a Pawan Kalyan fan, this one's probably on your radar.

While the US buzz is muted so far, his massive following at home could still make "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" worth watching when it lands next week.