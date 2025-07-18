'Nikita Roy': Sonakshi Sinha's film gets Detective Guru as partner
Detective Guru, a private investigation firm with 25+ years under its belt, is now the official investigation partner for the new Hindi crime-detective mystery film Nikita Roy.
Starring Sonakshi Sinha as a sharp author-investigator, the movie hit theaters worldwide.
This partnership is all about bringing real detective skills into the spotlight through creative campaigns and content.
'Nikita Roy' brings real-life detective skills into the spotlight
For fans of mysteries and thrillers, this team-up adds an extra layer of authenticity to the film's vibe.
Detective Guru's expertise in cybercrime and uncovering secrets shaped not just the movie's marketing but also inspired co-branded videos with Sinha herself—reminding us that sometimes, what you see isn't always the whole story.
'Nikita Roy' promises to be an intriguing mystery
The film follows Nikita Roy as she exposes fake supernatural events—until she faces a case that challenges everything she believes.
With Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar joining Sinha on screen, it promises plenty of twists for anyone who loves a good mystery.