'Jurassic World: Rebirth' becomes 2nd biggest Hollywood film of 2025
"Jurassic World: Rebirth" just crossed the ₹100cr mark at the Indian box office, making it 2025's second biggest Hollywood hit here.
Set on the classic Jurassic Park island, the movie's mix of action and eye-popping visuals has pulled in huge crowds and plenty of excitement.
'Rebirth'—a fresh story with epic effects
The film set a new record for the biggest opening weekend for an MPA title this year (no previews needed).
With Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali leading the cast, "Rebirth" blends epic effects with a fresh story—proving that dinosaurs still have serious star power and keeping the Jurassic legacy alive for a new generation.