World Cup Qualifiers: Thomas Tuchel's England maintain perfect start

Despite England's dominance, they struggled to break through Andorra's defense. The deadlock was finally broken in the 25th minute when Andorra defender Christian Garcia headed a cross from Noni Madueke into his own net. Despite Andorra's strong defense, led by keeper Iker Alvarez, England managed to score a second goal in the 67th minute. Declan Rice headed in Reece James's cross at the far post, sealing the victory for his side.

Group standings

England maintain top spot in Group K

With this win, England maintained their top position in Group K with 12 points from four games, all without conceding a goal. They have scored 8 goals in these four games. They lead Serbia by five points, who they will face next. Albania and Andorra are behind them in the group standings. Despite not being at their best against Andorra, England can take some positives from the game as they prepare for their upcoming match against Serbia.