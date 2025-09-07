Vitality Blast, Liam Livingstone slams his 38th T20 fifty: Stats

Match highlights

Livingstone helps Lancashire win

Kent scored 153/10 in 20 overs. Four batters scored 25-plus runs with the top run-scorer being Joe Denly (28). Luke Wood was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps. He took 3/29 from 4 overs. In response, chasing 154, Lanchasire were 31/3 at one stage. A 53-run stand between Livingstone and Ashton Turner steadied the ship. Michael Jones (28) chipped in thereafter with Livingstone holding his fort from one end and getting the job done.