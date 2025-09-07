Vitality Blast, Liam Livingstone slams his 38th T20 fifty: Stats
What's the story
Liam Livingstone's explosive innings of 85 not out off just 45 balls led Lancashire Lightning to a thrilling three-wicket victory over Kent Spitfires in the Emirates Old Trafford quarter-final. The win secures Lightning's place in the Finals Day, giving them a shot at their second Vitality Blast title after a decade. Livingstone's stellar performance included seven sixes and was instrumental in recovering his side from an early slump of five for two. Here's more.
Match highlights
Livingstone helps Lancashire win
Kent scored 153/10 in 20 overs. Four batters scored 25-plus runs with the top run-scorer being Joe Denly (28). Luke Wood was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps. He took 3/29 from 4 overs. In response, chasing 154, Lanchasire were 31/3 at one stage. A 53-run stand between Livingstone and Ashton Turner steadied the ship. Michael Jones (28) chipped in thereafter with Livingstone holding his fort from one end and getting the job done.
Stats
Livingstone smashes his 11th fifty in Vitality Blast
Livingstone's 85* from 45 balls had four fours and 7 sixes. He struck at 188.89. Playing his 324th T20 match (298 innings), Livingstone has raced to 7,356 runs at 28.18. This was his 38th T20 fifty (100s: 2). Livingstone surpassed 450 sixes in T20s (456). Meanwhile, 2,590 of his T20 runs have come in the Vitality Blast at 30.83. This was his 99th match in the tournament. He owns 11 fifties in the tournament (100s: 1).