Afghanistan meet Pakistan in UAE T20I tri-series final: Preview

Afghanistan and Pakistan are set to clash in the final of the UAE T20I Tri-series on Sunday (September 7). The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, starting 8:30pm IST. This is a highly anticipated contest as both teams have won three games each in this series. The outcome of this match could give a major confidence boost to either side ahead of the T20 Asia Cup . Here is the match preview.

Match details Pitch report and streaming details The Sharjah Cricket Ground is known for its batting-friendly pitch, but spinners could come into play as the match progresses. It must be noted that each of the preceding six games in the ongoing tournament were held in Sharjah. Teams batting second emerged victorious every single time. Dew has hence played a massive role. Fans in India can catch the live action of this game on the FanCode app, as there is no cable TV telecast available.

H2H A look at head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, Afghanistan and Pakistan have clashed nine times in T20Is, with the former narrowly leading the head-to-head record 5-4. The Afghan side lost the first three encounters (2013, 2021, and 2022). In 2023, Afghanistan scripted history by beating Pakistan 2-1 in the three-match series. They beat the Men in Green in the 2023 Asian Games clash as well. The two sides have clashed twice in the ongoing series, and walked away with one win apiece.

Strategic showdown Afghanistan's spinners could be decisive The final will be a battle of strategies, with Pakistan relying on their fast bowlers and Afghanistan banking on their spinners. Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have been consistent at the top for Afghanistan, providing solid starts. Pakistan have been aggressive in the batting department with Fakhar Zaman leading the charge. Their middle-order has provided crucial contributions when required.

Player focus A look at the probable XIs Afghanistan (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Rashid Khan (c) Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Pakistan (Probable XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.