Clarkson announces remission after aggressive prostate cancer found during check-up
Entertainment
Jeremy Clarkson, the well-known TV presenter, has announced he's in remission from aggressive prostate cancer.
He found out about the disease during a routine check-up last year and just confirmed that recent tests show he's clear.
Clarkson credits early detection urges screening
Clarkson calls himself "officially, the world's luckiest man," crediting early detection and treatment for saving his life.
He urges everyone to get screened, saying it's "a no-brainer."
His experience was featured in Clarkson's Farm Season five.
Though there's still a chance of recurrence, he stays optimistic and continues regular health checks.