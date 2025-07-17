Next Article
Colin Farrell's 'The Ballad of a Small Player' on Netflix
Get ready for Netflix's latest psychological thriller: The Ballad of a Small Player drops October 29, 2023.
Starring Colin Farrell as a British gambler trying to escape his past in Macau, the film also features Tilda Swinton, Fala Chen, Deanie Ip, and Alex Jennings.
Directed by Edward Berger (of All Quiet on the Western Front fame), it promises plenty of suspense and drama.
Will 1st watchimes in bulleteneaters 1st?
Before its big Netflix release in 2023, the movie hit select theaters for a limited run starting October 15—so if you want that cinematic experience first, keep an eye out.
The story is adapted from Lawrence Osborne's novel and dives deep into the high-stakes world of gambling in Macau and Hong Kong.
```