NCT's Moon Tae-il sentenced to prison for raping tourist
Moon Tae-il, who used to be part of K-pop group NCT, has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison after admitting to raping an intoxicated Chinese tourist in Seoul's Itaewon district in June 2024.
Two others involved got the same sentence.
The case made headlines after Taeil confessed, and both he and prosecutors are now appealing—the former hoping for a lighter sentence, the latter arguing it's too lenient.
SM Entertainment ended its contract with Taeil
The court had first given each defendant seven years but reduced it because they were first-time offenders.
All three must also complete 40 hours of a sexual violence treatment program as part of their rehabilitation.
After his conviction was confirmed in August 2025, SM Entertainment ended its contract with Taeil due to the seriousness of the charges—a move that drew even more public attention over how the case was handled.
