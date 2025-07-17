NCT's Moon Tae-il sentenced to prison for raping tourist

SM Entertainment ended its contract with Taeil

The court had first given each defendant seven years but reduced it because they were first-time offenders.

All three must also complete 40 hours of a sexual violence treatment program as part of their rehabilitation.

After his conviction was confirmed in August 2025, SM Entertainment ended its contract with Taeil due to the seriousness of the charges—a move that drew even more public attention over how the case was handled.

