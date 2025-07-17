Next Article
'Kaliyugam' on SunNXT: Shraddha-Kishore's dystopian thriller arrives on streaming
Heads up, dystopian thriller fans—"Kaliyugam," starring Shraddha Srinath and Kishore, is landing on SunNXT from July 11, 2025.
The film first hit theaters on May 9, 2025, and takes you into a future where survival gets tough as resources run low and society splits.
Watch 'Tamil or Telugu 'Kaliyugam'
You can catch "Kaliyugam" streaming on SunNXT.
It was released in both Tamil and Telugu (as "Kaliyugam 2064"), so language won't be a barrier.
Movie has received mixed reviews
Reviews are mixed, with some viewers finding the pacing slow, but Shraddha Srinath's performance has really stood out.
On IMDb, the movie currently sits at a 6.1/10 based on audience ratings.