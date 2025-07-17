'Kaliyugam' on SunNXT: Shraddha-Kishore's dystopian thriller arrives on streaming Entertainment Jul 17, 2025

Heads up, dystopian thriller fans—"Kaliyugam," starring Shraddha Srinath and Kishore, is landing on SunNXT from July 11, 2025.

The film first hit theaters on May 9, 2025, and takes you into a future where survival gets tough as resources run low and society splits.