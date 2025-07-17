Akshay Kumar insures 650 stunt workers across India
After losing a fellow stuntman on set, Akshay Kumar has stepped up to insure 650 stunt workers across India, offering them health and accident coverage.
It's a move that finally gives these behind-the-scenes heroes some real protection and recognition for the risky work they do.
Stunt workers now feel valued
Stunt workers often get hurt on the job but rarely have any safety net. With this insurance, they now feel valued and a bit more secure about their future.
Industry veterans are welcoming Akshay's support, seeing it as a much-needed shift toward better treatment and safer working conditions.
Initiative is about respect
Akshay's initiative isn't just about money—it's about respect.
He's showing other stars what looking out for your crew really means, hopefully raising the bar for how action teams are treated in Bollywood and beyond.