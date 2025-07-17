Who is Ahaan Panday? Chunky Panday's nephew, Ananya's cousin Entertainment Jul 17, 2025

Ahaan Panday—best known as Chunky Panday's nephew and Ananya Panday's cousin—is making his big Bollywood debut in Mohit Suri's "Saiyaara," set to release tomorrow.

He'll play an aspiring musician, shifting from his social media stardom (with 417K Instagram followers) to the big screen.

Fans are already buzzing about this next chapter in his journey.