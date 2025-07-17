Next Article
Who is Ahaan Panday? Chunky Panday's nephew, Ananya's cousin
Ahaan Panday—best known as Chunky Panday's nephew and Ananya Panday's cousin—is making his big Bollywood debut in Mohit Suri's "Saiyaara," set to release tomorrow.
He'll play an aspiring musician, shifting from his social media stardom (with 417K Instagram followers) to the big screen.
Fans are already buzzing about this next chapter in his journey.
Ahaan has a degree in Cinematic Arts
Ahaan grew up loving the spotlight, often dancing and acting at family events. After studying at Oberoi International School, he earned a Fine Arts degree in Cinematic Arts from University of Mumbai.
With a wellness expert mom and influencer sister, creativity clearly runs in the family.