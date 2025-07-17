Ubisoft's 'Assassin's Creed' gets a live-action adaptation on Netflix

Will dive into themes of identity, destiny, connection

The series will dive into big themes like identity, destiny, and connection—core to what fans love about Assassin's Creed.

Netflix says they're working closely with Ubisoft "to faithfully bring the game's world to life," aiming to make it exciting for both longtime fans and total newcomers.

Ubisoft also promises this adaptation will capture "the essence of what fans love" while reaching new audiences around the world.