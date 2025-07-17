Next Article
Ubisoft's 'Assassin's Creed' gets a live-action adaptation on Netflix
Netflix just confirmed they're turning Ubisoft's hit game Assassin's Creed into a live-action show.
Emmy-nominated creators Roberto Patino and David Wiener (from Westworld and Halo) are leading the project, which has been in the works since 2020.
Will dive into themes of identity, destiny, connection
The series will dive into big themes like identity, destiny, and connection—core to what fans love about Assassin's Creed.
Netflix says they're working closely with Ubisoft "to faithfully bring the game's world to life," aiming to make it exciting for both longtime fans and total newcomers.
Ubisoft also promises this adaptation will capture "the essence of what fans love" while reaching new audiences around the world.