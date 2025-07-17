Next Article
Mahesh Babu's 'SSMB29' kicks off in Tanzania; South Africa next
Director SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are teaming up in SSMB29, an action-adventure film kicking off its shoot in Tanzania's Serengeti this July.
The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
Originally set for Kenya, the team switched locations due to unrest there.
'SSMB29' aiming for a global blockbuster feel
After filming in the Serengeti, the crew heads to South Africa to capture big action scenes against some epic landscapes—think Indiana Jones vibes.
The project faced a few pre-production hiccups but is now back on track and aiming for that global blockbuster feel.