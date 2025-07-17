Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' to clash with Hrithik-Jr NTR's 'War 2'

Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' to release in multiple languages

"Coolie" is hitting cinemas nationwide and will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi (as "Coolie: The Powerhouse").

Backed by Sun Pictures with a massive ₹375 crore budget and music from Anirudh Ravichander (with singles "Chikitu" and "Monica" already out),

the film's trailer drops August 2—so keep an eye out!