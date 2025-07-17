Next Article
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' to clash with Hrithik-Jr NTR's 'War 2'
Rajinikanth's action-packed film "Coolie," directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, lands in theaters on August 14, 2025—right before Independence Day.
The star-studded cast includes Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir, with a special cameo by Aamir Khan.
The release sets up a major box office face-off against Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's "War 2."
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' to release in multiple languages
"Coolie" is hitting cinemas nationwide and will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi (as "Coolie: The Powerhouse").
Backed by Sun Pictures with a massive ₹375 crore budget and music from Anirudh Ravichander (with singles "Chikitu" and "Monica" already out),
the film's trailer drops August 2—so keep an eye out!