Next Article
Ahaan Panday hugs mom Deanne after visiting Siddhivinayak for blessings
Just before his first film Saiyaara hits theaters, Ahaan Panday visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple with co-star Aneet Padda to seek blessings.
There was a sweet moment outside as Ahaan hugged his mom, Deanne Pandey, who also wished Padda good luck for the release.
'Saiyaara' is an old-school romantic drama
Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara is being called an "old-school romantic drama" and has already pulled in ₹4cr from advance bookings.
Ahaan's cousin Ananya Panday cheered him on with throwback photos and a heartfelt post, while Salman Khan also sent best wishes.
Even though it's a debut for both leads, the film is set for a strong box-office start thanks to its strong advance bookings and anticipation.