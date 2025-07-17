Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan reunite after 17 years for film

Akshay, Saif last worked together in 'Tashan'

This is a big deal for fans—Kumar and Khan last shared the screen in Tashan (2008), but also starred together in classics like Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Yeh Dillagi.

Their reunion brings some nostalgia, while Priyadarshan adds his signature touch (he's also working with Kumar on Bhoot Bangla and Hera Pheri 3).

Meanwhile, Saif has been busy with projects like Netflix's Jewel Thief and Adipurush.

For anyone who loves Bollywood throwbacks or just wants to see these two icons together again, Haiwaan is definitely one to watch out for.