Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan reunite after 17 years for film
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are teaming up again after 17 years for director Priyadarshan's new film, Haiwaan.
The announcement dropped with a photo of them at Lord's Cricket Stadium in London during the India vs England Test match.
While the plot is still secret, the source article does not mention any rumors about Haiwaan being a remake of Priyadarshan's Malayalam hit Oppam.
Akshay, Saif last worked together in 'Tashan'
This is a big deal for fans—Kumar and Khan last shared the screen in Tashan (2008), but also starred together in classics like Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Yeh Dillagi.
Their reunion brings some nostalgia, while Priyadarshan adds his signature touch (he's also working with Kumar on Bhoot Bangla and Hera Pheri 3).
Meanwhile, Saif has been busy with projects like Netflix's Jewel Thief and Adipurush.
For anyone who loves Bollywood throwbacks or just wants to see these two icons together again, Haiwaan is definitely one to watch out for.