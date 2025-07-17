Next Article
Vijay Sethupathi and Pandiraj reunite after fallout for 'Thalaivan Thalaivi'
Director Pandiraj and Vijay Sethupathi are teaming up in Thalaivan Thalaivi, after putting aside an old disagreement.
The two reconnected at director Mysskin's birthday party, where Sethupathi's friendly approach helped clear the air and sparked this new collaboration.
'Thalaivan Thalaivi' hits theaters on July 25
Thalaivan Thalaivi is set to be a family entertainer, with Pandiraj specifically wanting Sethupathi in the lead—a choice backed by his trusted cinematographer.
After reading the script, Sethupathi jumped on board right away.
Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films with music by Santhosh Narayanan, the movie hits theaters July 25 and promises a fresh showcase of their renewed teamwork.