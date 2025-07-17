Vijay Sethupathi and Pandiraj reunite after fallout for 'Thalaivan Thalaivi'

'Thalaivan Thalaivi' hits theaters on July 25

Thalaivan Thalaivi is set to be a family entertainer, with Pandiraj specifically wanting Sethupathi in the lead—a choice backed by his trusted cinematographer.

After reading the script, Sethupathi jumped on board right away.

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films with music by Santhosh Narayanan, the movie hits theaters July 25 and promises a fresh showcase of their renewed teamwork.