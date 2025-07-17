'House Mates' trailer: Darshan's dream home turns out to be haunted Entertainment Jul 17, 2025

The trailer for House Mates just dropped, giving us a peek at a Tamil fantasy horror comedy where Darshan plays a regular guy finally buying his dream home—only to find out it's haunted.

The film is set to hit theaters on August 1, 2025, and promises some quirky scares mixed with laughs.