'House Mates' trailer: Darshan's dream home turns out to be haunted
The trailer for House Mates just dropped, giving us a peek at a Tamil fantasy horror comedy where Darshan plays a regular guy finally buying his dream home—only to find out it's haunted.
The film is set to hit theaters on August 1, 2025, and promises some quirky scares mixed with laughs.
'House Mates' is produced by Sivakarthikeyan Productions
House Mates brings together Kaali Venkat, Arsha Chandini Baiju, Vinodini, Dheena, Abdool Lee, and Master Henrik in key roles.
Directed by T. Raja Vel (of Demonte Colony 2 fame) and produced by Sivakarthikeyan Productions—who are known for championing fresh ideas—the team seems genuinely excited about this fun new take on the haunted house genre.