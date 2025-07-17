Next Article
AR Murugadoss-Sivakarthikeyan's 'Madharaasi' to stream on Prime Video post-theatrical
Sivakarthikeyan is back with Madharaasi, an action-packed thriller directed by AR Murugadoss, hitting theaters on September 5. After its big-screen run, you'll be able to catch it on Prime Video.
The latest poster shows Sivakarthikeyan in a rugged new look, and fans are already buzzing.
'Madharaasi' vs 'Bad Girl' vs 'Shakthi Thirumagan'
Madharaasi isn't the only film dropping that weekend—Bad Girl (Varsha Bharath's directorial debut) and Vijay Antony's Shakthi Thirumagan are also set for release.
With a star-studded cast (Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Vikranth) and music by Anirudh Ravichander, Madharaasi is all set to make some noise in a packed box office lineup.