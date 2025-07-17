AR Murugadoss-Sivakarthikeyan's 'Madharaasi' to stream on Prime Video post-theatrical Entertainment Jul 17, 2025

Sivakarthikeyan is back with Madharaasi, an action-packed thriller directed by AR Murugadoss, hitting theaters on September 5. After its big-screen run, you'll be able to catch it on Prime Video.

The latest poster shows Sivakarthikeyan in a rugged new look, and fans are already buzzing.