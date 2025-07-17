Next Article
Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' tackles 1962 India-China war
Get ready for 120 Bahadur—Farhan Akhtar's new war drama about the legendary Battle of Rezang La from the 1962 India-China War.
The film spotlights 120 soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who stood their ground against a much larger Chinese force at a freezing altitude of 16,000 feet.
The first teaser drops in early August.
'120 Bahadur' hits theaters on November 21, 2025
Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment, the movie is going all out for realism—they've teamed up with Snow Business (the folks behind Gladiator and Harry Potter) to recreate intense snow battle scenes.
This is the first time an Indian film has used these cutting-edge effects.
Mark your calendars: it hits theaters on November 21, 2025!