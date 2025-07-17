Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' tackles 1962 India-China war

'120 Bahadur' hits theaters on November 21, 2025

Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment, the movie is going all out for realism—they've teamed up with Snow Business (the folks behind Gladiator and Harry Potter) to recreate intense snow battle scenes.

This is the first time an Indian film has used these cutting-edge effects.

Mark your calendars: it hits theaters on November 21, 2025!