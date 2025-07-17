Next Article
Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' battles real-life war hits on-screen
Farhan Akhtar returns to military drama with 120 Bahadur, hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.
Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film dives into the true story of the 1962 Battle of Rezang La, where a handful of Indian soldiers stood their ground against overwhelming odds in freezing conditions.
'120 Bahadur' to only release in theaters
120 Bahadur will only be available in theaters across India.
The first teaser drops early August, 2025—right before War 2 premieres—just in time for Independence Day buzz.
Epic visuals await, thanks to Snow Business
Akhtar trained hard to play Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC, promising some seriously realistic battle scenes.
The action gets an extra boost from Snow Business—the same team behind House of the Dragon and The Witcher—so expect some epic visuals.
