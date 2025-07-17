Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' battles real-life war hits on-screen Entertainment Jul 17, 2025

Farhan Akhtar returns to military drama with 120 Bahadur, hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film dives into the true story of the 1962 Battle of Rezang La, where a handful of Indian soldiers stood their ground against overwhelming odds in freezing conditions.