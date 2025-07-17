Next Article
'Saiyaara' advance bookings: Mohit Suri's romantic drama shatters records
Mohit Suri's new romantic drama, Saiyaara—starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda—hits theaters on July 18, 2025.
The buzz is real: over 1.2 lakh tickets have already been snapped up by early Thursday, with total sales nearing two lakh across PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis.
'Saiyaara' is a theater-exclusive release
Saiyaara is a theater-exclusive release nationwide. Demand has been so high that cinemas added midnight shows before launch—a rare move for a debut film with fresh faces.
Film outperforms 'Housefull 5,' 'Raid 2'
Advance bookings have pulled in impressive numbers, outpacing recent biggies like Housefull 5 and Raid 2.
Trade experts say Saiyaara could see the biggest opening for newcomers since Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), setting the stage for a memorable box office weekend.