'Saiyaara' advance bookings: Mohit Suri's romantic drama shatters records Entertainment Jul 17, 2025

Mohit Suri's new romantic drama, Saiyaara—starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda—hits theaters on July 18, 2025.

The buzz is real: over 1.2 lakh tickets have already been snapped up by early Thursday, with total sales nearing two lakh across PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis.