Comedians Harsh Gujral, Madhur Virali summoned over vulgar remarks
What's the story
Stand-up comedians Harsh Gujral and Madhur Virali have been summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell over vulgar and objectionable remarks allegedly made during their comedy acts. The duo has been asked to appear for questioning on October 19. This action comes after a woman lodged a complaint against them, prompting an investigation by the cyber cell, multiple portals reported.
Career highlights
Who are the comedians?
Gujral, originally from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, is known for his observational humor and energetic stage presence. He gained popularity through live comedy shows and viral YouTube clips.
Virali, an IIT Delhi alumnus, is known for his dark humor and sharp storytelling. He rose to fame with comedy sets like The IIT Dream, which are based on student life, relationships, and setbacks.
Ongoing investigation
Action part of wider crackdown on objectionable content
The action against Gujral and Virli is part of a wider crackdown by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on objectionable content created by digital creators.
This initiative began after a major controversy over remarks made on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent in February 2025.
Interestingly, following this, Gujral had deleted all episodes of his dark-humor show The Escape Room from YouTube.
Past incidents
Previous actions and developments
In June 2026, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell had filed FIRs against other creators like stand-up comedian Pranit More for spreading obscene content on social media platforms.
However, in August 2026, Raina and several other online creators participated in an official Maharashtra Cyber awareness event aimed at curbing online scams.
This event was a turnaround from the earlier crackdown on Raina.