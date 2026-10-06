Chad Lowe's family gets support from community amid daughter's death
What's the story
The Los Angeles community is rallying around actor Chad Lowe and his family following the tragic suicide of his 13-year-old daughter, Fiona Hepler Lowe. According to Page Six, "Several families from Fiona's school have reached out offering how to help." "Meal trains as well as GoFundMe accounts were offered because everyone seems to want to help. They are only sharing things with their very small, private circle."
Community response
'Her passing is devastating for our entire family...'
The family has also released a statement through Page Six, saying, "Her passing is devastating for our entire family, and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time."
In the wake of Fiona's death, the principal of her middle school sent an email to parents.
The email acknowledged that this past week has been difficult for many in their community.
It also informed them about the availability of counseling and wellness supports on campus for students and staff.
Family struggles
Lowe family lost home to fire in January 2025
The Lowe family has been through a lot of hardship in the last two years.
In January 2025, Lowe revealed their home was destroyed in the Pacific Palisades fire.
He shared photos of the destruction on social media and wrote, "Our hearts are broken, but we are comforted by all the well wishes and offers of assistance."
Impact of tragedy
Fiona was deeply affected by loss of home
Fiona, the middle daughter of Lowe and his wife Kim Painter, was reportedly deeply affected by their home being lost in the Palisades fire.
A family friend, Mykesha Robinson, told Daily Mail that Fiona and her best friend Faith were inseparable since they met on their first day at Palisades Charter Elementary School.
"They lost everything," Robinson said about the family's loss in the fire.
Homecoming
Lowe praised wife, daughters for handling loss well
In February, Lowe shared an Instagram post showing his family's return to what used to be their home.
"Almost a month after we evacuated, our girls finally got to go back to see what's left of their home," he wrote.
The Pretty Little Liars alum praised his wife and daughters for handling the loss of their home with remarkable strength.