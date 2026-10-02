Chad Lowe's 13-year-old daughter Fiona died by suicide
What's the story
Actor Chad Lowe and his wife Kim Painter's 13-year-old daughter Fiona Hepler Lowe was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Tuesday (September 29). On Thursday, the manner of death was ruled to be suicide by the medical examiner's office, reported PEOPLE. The family had issued a statement, saying, "We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona."
Family statement
'Light of our lives'
The Lowe-Painter family said, "She was adored by her sisters, and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives."
"Her passing is devastating for our entire family, and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time."
"If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988."
Community impact
'Dance was her biggest passion'
A source told the outlet, "This is a devastating time for the community."
"The Lowe family is very involved and are at many school functions. Fiona was sweet, quiet, and kind."
"Dance was her biggest passion, she had a very artistic soul."
"She was always kind to other students. Many of her friends are out today grieving."
Family tragedy
Lowe family lost their home in a fire
This tragedy comes after the Lowe family shared the heartbreaking loss of their home in the Pacific Palisades Fire in early 2025.
In February, Lowe said the family went to see the remains of the home.
"Almost a month after we evacuated, our girls finally got to go back to see what's left of their home," he wrote on Instagram.
Lowe shares Fiona with Painter. The couple has two other daughters: Mabel Painter Lowe (17) and Nixie Barbara Lowe (10).