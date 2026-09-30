Actor Chad Lowe's daughter Fiona dies at 13
What's the story
Fiona Hepler Lowe, the 13-year-old daughter of actor Chad Lowe and producer Kim Painter, has passed away. The news was confirmed by the family in a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday (local time). They said, "We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona." The family remembered her as "a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance." The official cause of her death isn't known yet.
Family statement
'Her passing is devastating for our entire family'
The statement added, "She was adored by her sisters, and she was deeply loved by her parents."
"In fact, she was the light of our lives."
"Her passing is devastating for our entire family, and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time."
"If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988."
Family details
Lowe was the 2nd of Chad and Painter's 3 daughters
Lowe, born on November 16, 2012, was the second of Chad and Painter's three daughters.
The couple's eldest daughter is Mabel Painter Lowe (17), and their youngest is Nixie Barbara Lowe (10).
Last year, Chad celebrated Lowe's transition into her teenage years with an Instagram post that read: "Celebrating Fiona officially becoming a teen today!! Keep dancing through life FiBear! Love you soooo much!!"
Family resilience
Their home was destroyed in a fire in early 2025
In early 2025, the Lowe-Painter family suffered a heartbreaking loss when they lost their home to the Pacific Palisades Fire.
In February of that year, Chad shared that they visited the remains of their home.
"The way they've handled this whole devastating experience is nothing short of remarkable," he wrote on Instagram at the time.
"I am in awe of their spirit and resilience."
Meanwhile, she's survived by Chad and Painter and her two sisters.