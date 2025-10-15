Congress leader arrested in defamation case against CPI(M) leader Entertainment Oct 15, 2025

C.K. Gopalakrishnan, a Congress leader from North Paravur, was arrested on Wednesday after CPI(M) leader K.J. Shine filed a defamation complaint against him and others.

Gopalakrishnan turned himself in and got bail soon after.

This is part of a wider probe that also involves YouTuber K.M. Shajahan (who's already been arrested and bailed out), while another accused, Yaser Edapal, is said to be abroad.