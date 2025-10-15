Next Article
Congress leader arrested in defamation case against CPI(M) leader
C.K. Gopalakrishnan, a Congress leader from North Paravur, was arrested on Wednesday after CPI(M) leader K.J. Shine filed a defamation complaint against him and others.
Gopalakrishnan turned himself in and got bail soon after.
This is part of a wider probe that also involves YouTuber K.M. Shajahan (who's already been arrested and bailed out), while another accused, Yaser Edapal, is said to be abroad.
Accused are also charged with online nuisance
The group faces charges for sharing obscene content online and for allegedly stalking and insulting a woman's modesty between September 14-18, 2025.
They're also accused of causing nuisance through digital communication.
Police are still tracking down Edapal and waiting on social media data—if needed, they might issue a lookout notice next.