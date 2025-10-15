'General Hospital' star Kirsten Storms reveals upcoming brain surgery
Kirsten Storms, best known as Maxie on General Hospital, has shared that she'll be having brain surgery soon to treat an aneurysm.
The surgery, called endovascular coiling, is planned for the next two weeks and is meant to safely block off the aneurysm.
Storms has faced health challenges before, including a cyst removal back in 2021.
Storms shared details on Instagram
Storms posted on Instagram that doctors found the aneurysm during a recent scan, and talked about a previous procedure where a camera was threaded from her leg to her brain.
She's recently moved from Los Angeles to Nashville with her 11-year-old daughter, Harper, focusing on her health and a fresh start.
Career highlights
Starting as a child actor in the '90s, Storms starred in Disney's Zenon movies, Johnny Tsunami, and played Belle on Days of Our Lives.
Since 2005, she's been a fan favorite as Maxie Jones on General Hospital and its spin-off.