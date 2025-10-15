'General Hospital' star Kirsten Storms reveals upcoming brain surgery Entertainment Oct 15, 2025

Kirsten Storms, best known as Maxie on General Hospital, has shared that she'll be having brain surgery soon to treat an aneurysm.

The surgery, called endovascular coiling, is planned for the next two weeks and is meant to safely block off the aneurysm.

Storms has faced health challenges before, including a cyst removal back in 2021.