'Couple Friendly' to release on Valentine's Day: Runtime out
Couple Friendly, a new Telugu-Tamil romantic drama, just got an A certificate from the CBFC and is hitting theaters on February 14—right in time for Valentine's Day.
Starring Santosh Soban and Manasa Varanasi, with Yogi Babu and Rajeev Kanakala in key roles, the movie runs for just over two hours.
Theatrical release; no word on streaming
Couple Friendly is set for a theatrical release in Telugu and Tamil, with distribution across the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and a trailer launch in Hyderabad.
The source articles do not mention a streaming release.
Story set in Chennai
Set in Chennai, the story follows an aspiring interior designer whose chance meeting sparks an unexpected romance.
Directed by Ashwin Chandrasekar, the film features music by Aditya Ravindran and visuals by Dinesh Purushothaman.