'Couple Friendly' to release on Valentine's Day: Runtime out Entertainment Feb 09, 2026

Couple Friendly, a new Telugu-Tamil romantic drama, just got an A certificate from the CBFC and is hitting theaters on February 14—right in time for Valentine's Day.

Starring Santosh Soban and Manasa Varanasi, with Yogi Babu and Rajeev Kanakala in key roles, the movie runs for just over two hours.