'Crazy Rich Asians' series: Constance Wu, Henry Golding returning
What's the story
The much-anticipated Crazy Rich Asians TV series is officially happening at HBO! Constance Wu, Henry Golding, and Ronny Chieng are set to return as series regulars. Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh will also be back in a recurring role. All four actors will reprise their roles from the hit 2018 film adaptation. The announcement was made by Adele Lim, who co-wrote the original movie and will serve as showrunner and executive producer for the upcoming series.
Showrunner's statement
'The sequel we've been waiting for'
Lim expressed her excitement about the project, saying in a statement, "It's a 'Crazy Rich' family reunion!"
"This series is the sequel we've been waiting for, but instead of just one movie, we get eight episodes to delve into the characters."
She added that working with the original creative team, backed by the support and vision of HBO and Warner Bros. Television, has been a dream.
Cast reunion
Director Jon M. Chu is also excited for the project
The series will be a reunion of the original cast and creative team.
Director Jon M. Chu, who helmed the 2018 film, also expressed his excitement.
"Crazy Rich Asians changed my life, and I got to make it with the most creative and hilarious group of people I've ever known," Chu said.
Series details
About the series and original movie
The Crazy Rich Asians TV series is a continuation of the film's success, which was a box office hit in 2018.
The movie grossed over $239 million worldwide against a reported budget of $30 million.
It also received critical acclaim, holding a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
The series will be based on Kevin Kwan's book series of the same name, which includes Crazy Rich Asians (2013), China Rich Girlfriend (2015), and Rich People Problems (2017).