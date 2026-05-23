Creator Tewers hospitalized, postpones wedding after emergency intestinal surgery
Micarah Tewers, the creator behind those viral American Girl doll-themed wedding plans, has hit pause on her big day.
She shared on Instagram that she was suddenly hospitalized after severe stomach pain at 3am the previous night.
Tissue cut off intestinal blood flow
Her fiance, sculptor Dan Chudzinski, rushed her to the hospital, where doctors discovered a band of tissue cutting off blood flow to her intestines.
After emergency surgery, which thankfully went well, she'll need a few weeks to recover.
Viral 'American Girl' outfits draw support
Micarah's engagement (which happened with a dreamy "princess boat" proposal) has been followed by thousands online, especially as she crafted thrifted American Girl doll-inspired outfits for her bridal party.
After announcing the postponement, fellow creators and fans supportive messages and wishes for a speedy recovery.