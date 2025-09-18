Next Article
D4vd cancels Seattle concert after teen's body found in his car
D4vd (David Anthony Burke) has called off his Seattle concert after staff at a Los Angeles tow yard found the body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas in his Tesla.
The show, part of his Withered 2025 World Tour, was scheduled for Wednesday night at Showbox Sodo.
Investigation details
The case began on September 8 when a strange smell led to Rivas's body being found in the car's front trunk. She had been missing for over a year, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.
Both D4vd and Rivas have matching "Shhh..." tattoos on their right index fingers.
D4vd is cooperating with authorities, and no suspects have been named yet.