'The Summer I Turned Pretty' gets feature film sequel
Prime Video just announced that The Summer I Turned Pretty will continue as a feature film, with author Jenny Han writing and directing.
This comes right after the series finale, setting up an all-new chapter for fans.
Jenny Han will write and direct the movie
Jenny Han says the movie will explore a big turning point in Belly's life—something she felt needed a full film to capture.
Lola Tung and Christopher Briney are back as Belly and Conrad, and with Han leading the project, fans can look forward to the next chapter of Belly's story.