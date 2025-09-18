Next Article
Tamannaah shines in silver gown at 'Brds of Bollywood' premiere
Entertainment
Tamannaah Bhatia wowed everyone in a silver sequined gown at the premiere event of "The Ba***ds of Bollywood," Aryan Khan's first project as director.
The series, also starring Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, and Raghav Juyal, drops on Netflix September 18, 2025.
Premiere event and plotline of the series
The event was packed with big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar.
Produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, the show is a satirical action comedy following an ambitious outsider and his friends as they try to make it in Bollywood.
All episodes will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix starting September 18.