'Dabangg' director calls Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz 'nikamma'

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap , who debuted as a director with the Salman Khan -starrer Dabangg, has once again criticized the actor and his family. In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, he accused Arbaaz Khan of being useless on the set. He also claimed that Arbaaz would often leave the set at the first sign of trouble during Dabangg's production.

Director's accusation 'He is a gadha, nikamma' Kashyap said, "Arbaaz had nothing to do with anything. He is a gadha (donkey), a nikamma (useless) fellow; he is clueless." "Throughout Dabangg, whenever I would want something, he would run away." "We were shooting in Panchgani, and he would drive off to Mumbai at the first sign of trouble." "He wouldn't answer my calls and when he did, he would say 'just manage.'"

Filmmaking challenges Khan family 'harassed' me during 'Dabangg' production: Kashyap Kashyap also revealed that the Khan family "harassed" him during Dabangg's production. He revealed, "The film turned out better than they imagined. That's when the harassment began." "They would twist my arm and demand sudden action scenes, refuse to come to shoot, be stubborn about things, create scenes. I was stuck."

Family's control On Khan's influence in Bollywood Kashyap also took a dig at the Khan family's influence in Bollywood. He said, "He (Salman Khan) is the father of the star system in Bollywood. He is from a film family which has been in the industry since 50 years." "They are vindictive people. They control the whole process. If you don't agree with them, they come after you."