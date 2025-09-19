'Bads of Bollywood' stars didn't receive a script? Lakshya reveals

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the stars of The Ba***ds of Bollywood , Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, and Anya Singh, opened up about their experiences while working on the show. They revealed that director Aryan Khan had a unique approach to scripting and direction. Initially, the actors didn't receive scripts as most of it was in Khan's head.

Actor insights 'We were doing something good and different early on' Lakshya said, "I had a feeling that we were doing something good and different early on. Of course, there were a lot of surprises." "Every day, we were learning something new because in the initial days, we wouldn't get scripts." "Whatever was there was in Aryan's head." Bambba added that Khan had every scene vividly mapped out in his mind, which guided the actors and helped bring his vision to life.

Collaborative process Singh added that the script was often fluid Singh said, "There was a lot on the paper, but when we went on set, the entire scene changed because of people's chemistry." Juyal, who plays Parvaiz, praised Khan's conviction and risk-taking ability as a first-time director. "The best thing about Aryan is that he knows what he wants and he will do it even if the world stands against him," he said.