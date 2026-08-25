'Brahmastra 2' update: Deepika not involved, Jio Studios backs out
What's the story
Deepika Padukone will not be a part of Brahmastra 2, her team has clarified. The actor's spokesperson dismissed rumors of her involvement in the sequel to Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure franchise. "All recent reports of Deepika Padukone being a part of Brahmastra 2 or associated with the project in any capacity are untrue," the statement read. What's more, the makers had reportedly approached Jio Studios to back the project, but the banner has also decided against it.
Film's success
Recap of 'Brahmastra's 1st part
Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.
The film followed Shiva, a young man who discovers his extraordinary powers and sets out to uncover their origins with Isha, whom he falls in love with.
Released on September 9, 2022, it became a major commercial success, collecting over ₹400 crore worldwide.
Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan played pivotal roles.
Sequel progress
Update on 'Brahmastra 2'
Kapoor confirmed in 2023 that Brahmastra 2 is deep into the writing stage.
He said, "Ayan has gone 10 times bigger than part 1, his idea, his thought, the characters."
"He is working on War 2 right now, so the plan is to finish War 2 by mid next year and we start shooting hopefully by end of next year or beginning of next to next year," he added.
Brahmastra 2 was to focus on Shiva's parents, Dev and Amrita.
Film feedback
'Brahmastra' end hinted at Padukone's character
The ending sequence of the first movie seemed to tease Padukone's character, who was thought to be playing Amrita.
Kapoor was rumored to play dual roles as Shiva and Dev.
However, the latest clarification from Padukone's team nullifies these theories.
Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama has reported that makers have approached actor Aneet Padda for a pivotal role in the sequel.
Future ventures
Other projects of Padukone
Mukerji's production house, Starlight Pictures Private Limited, will be backing Brahmastra 2, and is still looking for a studio to co-produce, given that talks with Jio Studios didn't lead to anything.
Separately, Padukone has a number of films in the pipeline. She will be seen next in King with Khan and is also part of Allu Arjun's Raaka.
She is also expecting her second child with husband Ranveer Singh.