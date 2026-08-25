'Brahmastra 2' update: Deepika not involved, Jio Studios backs out

Kapoor confirmed in 2023 that Brahmastra 2 is deep into the writing stage.

He said, "Ayan has gone 10 times bigger than part 1, his idea, his thought, the characters."

"He is working on War 2 right now, so the plan is to finish War 2 by mid next year and we start shooting hopefully by end of next year or beginning of next to next year," he added.

Brahmastra 2 was to focus on Shiva's parents, Dev and Amrita.