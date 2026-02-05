No relief for Rajpal Yadav: Court rejects surrender extension deadline

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court dismissed actor Rajpal Yadav's plea seeking more time to surrender in check-bounce cases. The court had earlier directed him to surrender by 4:00pm on Wednesday. However, Yadav's counsel sought an extension, claiming that the actor had arranged ₹50L and needed more time to make the payment.

Legal proceedings 'I don't think there is any ground...for leniency anymore' Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissed Yadav's application for an extension, stating there were no grounds to grant him relief. "I don't think there is any ground for him for any leniency any more." "You were to surrender on a particular day but you were granted two days because you said you were in Bombay," the judge said. The counsel argued it was a "mercy plea" and requested at least a day's time for Yadav to make the ₹50L payment.

Non-compliance Actor failed to comply with orders, undertakings 15-20 times The court noted that Yadav had failed to comply with its orders and undertakings at least 15-20 times in the past. "His conduct has been mentioned in the last order." "He has not complied with any order, any undertaking...," the court said.

Advertisement