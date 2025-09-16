'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle' beats 'Pokemon' at US box office

'Infinity Castle' is on track to become highest-grossing anime film

The movie picks up from Season 4, following Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps as they face off against Muzan Kibutsuji.

Fans and critics are loving the stunning animation and emotional moments—it's rocking a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

With more international releases ahead, Infinity Castle might soon become the top-grossing anime film ever.