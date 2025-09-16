Next Article
'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle' beats 'Pokemon' at US box office
Entertainment
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle just made history, pulling in $70 million during its US opening weekend—beating the old record set by Pokemon: The First Movie.
Globally, it's already at $353 million and is closing in on the legendary $500 million earned by Mugen Train back in 2020.
'Infinity Castle' is on track to become highest-grossing anime film
The movie picks up from Season 4, following Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps as they face off against Muzan Kibutsuji.
Fans and critics are loving the stunning animation and emotional moments—it's rocking a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
With more international releases ahead, Infinity Castle might soon become the top-grossing anime film ever.