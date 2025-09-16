Varun, Janhvi address AI concerns at 'Sunny...' trailer launch

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor recently expressed their concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari . The two discussed the possible misuse of AI in entertainment, particularly in connection with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's personality rights case . They emphasized that technology comes with a huge responsibility and called for laws to protect artists.

Actor's perspective AI could replace actors: Dhawan Dhawan warned that AI could eventually replace actors, saying, "We can reach a period when we would not need actors and instead just create them." Kapoor echoed her concerns, adding that AI has accelerated processes in the industry. She said, "Earlier, it would take time to discuss the characters or their looks but now they can instantly show how the characters would look and the story."

Digital rights Kapoor on fake images Kapoor also highlighted her own concerns about fake images of herself circulating on the internet. She said, "Not just for actors, but for every technician." "This could reduce the financial burden but I believe there is a need to preserve what a creative human being has to offer." Her comments come after Rai Bachchan filed a petition in Delhi High Court seeking protection of her personality rights from unauthorized use on merchandise and online platforms.

Legal definition What are personality rights? Personality rights are the legal rights that allow an individual to control the commercial use of their identity. These rights protect aspects of a person's identity, such as their name, image, likeness, voice, signature, or even catchphrases. They prevent unauthorized exploitation of these attributes without consent.