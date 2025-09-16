Nykaaland 2025: Beauty and lifestyle festival heads to Delhi-NCR

The much-anticipated beauty and lifestyle festival, Nykaaland, co-produced by Nykaa and BookMyShow Live, is set to make its debut in Delhi-NCR from November 7-9. After two successful editions in Mumbai with over 40,000 attendees, this will be the first time the festival is hosted in the capital. The three-day event at NSIC Grounds, Okhla, will showcase 60+ Indian and global beauty brands.

Festival highlights International and Indian beauty brands to participate The festival will feature a wide selection of brands, including Dolce & Gabbana Beauty, YSL Beauty, Rabanne, and Carolina Herrera. Also joining the lineup are IT Cosmetics, MILK Makeup, Kylie Cosmetics, Supergoop!, along with popular Korean beauty labels from the AmorePacific group, like Innisfree and Laneige. Representing India, brands like Kay Beauty, Nykaa Cosmetics, RENEE, Swiss Beauty, Simply Nam, ThriveCo, Minimalist, and Dot & Key will also be part of the showcase.

Celebrity involvement Music and masterclasses will be integral parts of the event The festival will include exclusive masterclasses led by celebrity makeup artists Meera Sakhrani, Daniel Bauer, Mehak Oberoi, and Namrata Soni. On the entertainment side, the music lineup will be headlined by Jonita Gandhi, Prateek Kuhad, and Panjabi MC, with supporting performances from Dynamite Disco Club Soundsystem, DJ MoCity, Nida, Gini, and Dot. The festival is expected to attract a diverse audience with its mix of beauty culture and entertainment.