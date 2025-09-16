'The Trial' S2: Kajol's courtroom drama returns on streaming Entertainment Sep 16, 2025

Kajol is back as Noyonika SenGupta in "The Trial" Season 2, streaming on Jio Hotstar from September 19, 2025.

This season dives deeper into her journey as a lawyer facing tough new cases and dealing with the messy aftermath of her husband's scandal.

Directed by Umesh Bist, the show explores how Noyonika balances power, redemption, and personal struggles.