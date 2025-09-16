Next Article
'The Trial' S2: Kajol's courtroom drama returns on streaming
Entertainment
Kajol is back as Noyonika SenGupta in "The Trial" Season 2, streaming on Jio Hotstar from September 19, 2025.
This season dives deeper into her journey as a lawyer facing tough new cases and dealing with the messy aftermath of her husband's scandal.
Directed by Umesh Bist, the show explores how Noyonika balances power, redemption, and personal struggles.
Cast and crew of the show
Noyonika's transformation—from a hesitant lawyer to someone who truly owns the courtroom—is front and center.
The cast features Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Gaurav Pandey, and Kubbra Sait.
With music by Sangeet-Siddharth and visuals from Kuldeep Mamania, Season 2 promises more drama both inside and outside the courtroom.