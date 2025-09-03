Nykaa introduces Korean brands Mise en Scene, RYO in India

Nykaa has expanded its partnership with South Korea 's Amorepacific, introducing two new haircare brands in India. The move marks a decade-long collaboration between the Indian beauty giant and Korea's largest beauty company. The new entrants are Mise En Scene, Korea's top-selling haircare brand, and RYO, which is known for its scalp care products based on traditional Korean herbal science.

Product launch Mise en Scene's 'Glass Hair' formulations Mise En Scene is making its debut in India with key products like the Perfect Serum Original, Perfect Serum Styling, and Salon 10 range. The brand is known for its "Glass Hair" formulations that combine salon-inspired technology with a blend of oils to repair damage and add shine. The products are available exclusively on Nykaa's online platforms and select physical stores across India.

Brand philosophy RYO focuses on gender-specific scalp care solutions RYO, another brand from Amorepacific, focuses on scalp care with products targeting hair loss and the RootGen range that offers gender-specific solutions. The launch of these brands comes as part of Nykaa's strategy to tap into the growing demand for Korean beauty products in India, especially in the haircare segment.

Strategic expansion Nykaa's decade-long partnership with Amorepacific takes a leap Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO of Nykaa Beauty, said this launch marks a significant moment in their decade-long partnership with Amorepacific. He added that haircare is emerging as the next frontier for K-beauty brands due to global trends around advanced scalp science and high-performance formulations. Paul Lee, Managing Director & Country Head of Amorepacific India, also expressed confidence that these brands will resonate deeply with Indian consumers.