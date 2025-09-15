'Sunny Sanskari...' trailer: Varun-Janhvi lead rom-com featuring 'exes' drama

The trailer sets up the premise of the film, where Dhawan and Kapoor are on a mission to win back their former lovers, Malhotra and Saraf. Interestingly, Malhotra and Saraf's characters are set to marry. In a bid to make their exes jealous, Dhawan and Kapoor pretend to be in love with each other. This leads to a series of hilarious situations and misunderstandings.

Fan reactions

Funny lines to supporting actors, the clip makes one hopeful

The clip introduces us back to Dhawan in a comedy avatar, and he seems promising, especially with lines like: "Mohabbat pe nahi hai kisi ka kaboo... pak chik pak raja babu..." Kapoor will join after the success of another rom-com, Param Sundari. While Malhotra and Saraf don't get many dialogues in the trailer, we would hope that they get meaty roles in the film. The film also stars Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles.