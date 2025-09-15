Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal expecting first child in November? 

Maternity plans

Kaif to take long maternity break

The source also revealed that Kaif (42) is planning to take a long maternity break after the baby arrives. "Katrina wants to be a hands-on mother," the source said. This news comes after earlier speculations about Kaif's pregnancy when she was spotted in loose-fitting clothes. Such rumors have often followed the couple, as is the case with most female celebrities after marriage. Kaif married Kaushal in December 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.