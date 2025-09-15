Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal expecting first child in November?
What's the story
Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly expecting their first child. A source close to the couple has confirmed to NDTV that the baby is due in October or November. The couple has not publicly commented on this news yet.
Maternity plans
Kaif to take long maternity break
The source also revealed that Kaif (42) is planning to take a long maternity break after the baby arrives. "Katrina wants to be a hands-on mother," the source said. This news comes after earlier speculations about Kaif's pregnancy when she was spotted in loose-fitting clothes. Such rumors have often followed the couple, as is the case with most female celebrities after marriage. Kaif married Kaushal in December 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.
Career highlights
Meanwhile, on the work front
Meanwhile, Kaushal (37) has been busy with his professional commitments. His film Chhaava was a huge success at the box office this year. He is currently working on Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Kaif's last outing was in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.